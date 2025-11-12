Viking Mines Limited Appoints New Auditor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Viking Mines Limited ( (AU:VKA) ) is now available.

Viking Mines Limited has announced a change in its auditing services, appointing Nexia Perth Audit Services Pty Ltd as the new auditor following shareholder approval. This change is expected to impact the company’s financial oversight and reporting processes, potentially influencing its operational transparency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Viking Mines Limited

Viking Mines Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: VKA), operating in the mining industry. The company is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, contributing to the supply of essential materials in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,929,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.52M

Learn more about VKA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue