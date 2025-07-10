Vigorous Resources Launches Takeover Bid for Rey Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rey Resources Ltd ( (AU:REY) ) has shared an update.

Vigorous Resources Pty Ltd has initiated an off-market takeover bid to acquire all ordinary shares of Rey Resources Limited. The company has completed the dispatch of its bidder’s statement to Rey Resources shareholders, which includes an offer dated 9 July 2025. The bid is conducted under the Corporations Act 2001, and the target statement from Rey Resources has been sent alongside the bidder’s statement. This move signifies a strategic effort by Vigorous Resources to expand its market presence by acquiring Rey Resources, potentially impacting stakeholders and the industry landscape.

More about Rey Resources Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 99,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.29M

For detailed information about REY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue