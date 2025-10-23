VietNam Holding Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Vietnam Holding ( (GB:VNH) ).

VietNam Holding Limited has announced the publication of the Notice for its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on November 13, 2025, at the Offices of FIM Capital Limited in the Isle of Man. The AGM aims to seek shareholder approval for various business matters and resolutions outlined in the Notice. The Notice and Form of proxy are available on the company’s website, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all shareholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:VNH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VNH is a Outperform.

Vietnam Holding’s strong financial foundation, strategic corporate actions, and potential undervaluation present a favorable investment outlook. However, bearish technical indicators and historical volatility in cash flows suggest caution. The company’s strategic positioning amidst Vietnam’s economic growth offers long-term potential despite near-term challenges.

More about Vietnam Holding

Average Trading Volume: 36,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

