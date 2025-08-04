Victoria PLC Announces Exercise of LTIP Share Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Victoria ( (GB:VCP) ) has provided an update.

Victoria PLC announced the exercise of options over 142,000 ordinary shares under its 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan by certain employees, excluding directors or managerial personnel. The company transferred these shares from treasury, leaving 10,739,391 shares in treasury and 114,725,276 shares in issue. This update is relevant for shareholders for calculating their interests under FCA’s rules.

Victoria PLC’s stock is currently underperforming due to significant financial and operational challenges, including declining revenues and high leverage. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend with the potential for oversold recovery, while the valuation reflects its negative profitability. The recent appointment of a new CFO is a positive step, but substantial improvements in financial health and operational efficiency are necessary for a meaningful turnaround.

More about Victoria

Victoria PLC, established in 1895 and listed on AIM since 2013, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products headquartered in Worcester, UK. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products including carpets, rugs, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, luxury vinyl tiles, artificial grass, and flooring accessories. It operates in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia, employing approximately 5,350 people across more than 30 sites. Victoria is Europe’s largest carpet manufacturer and the second largest in Australia, as well as the largest manufacturer of underlay in both regions.

