Vicinity Motor Corp Grapples with Debt Repayment Demands

Vicinity Motor Corp, a North American commercial electric vehicle supplier, faces financial pressure as the Royal Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada demand immediate repayment of substantial debts. The company is exploring legal options to resolve these issues while continuing to serve its customers, despite the risk of security enforcement and potential receiver appointment.

