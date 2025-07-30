Viavi Solutions Expands Board with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Viavi Solutions ( (VIAV) ) has issued an announcement.

Viavi Solutions Inc. has appointed Richard Burns and Eugenia Corrales as independent directors, expanding its Board of Directors to ten members. This strategic move, effective immediately as of July 24, 2025, brings extensive experience in engineering, telecommunications, and technology to the company, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and operational capabilities.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIAV is a Neutral.

Viavi Solutions has a mixed financial performance, with strong gross margins but challenges in profitability and cash flow. The technical indicators show potential bearish momentum, and the high valuation raises concerns. However, recent strategic moves, including acquisitions, provide a positive outlook for long-term growth. The earnings call further supports this with improved metrics and cautious but positive guidance.

More about Viavi Solutions

Average Trading Volume: 2,259,955

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.27B

