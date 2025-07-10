Viaplay Launches ‘Sport vs Money’ Documentary Series

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Viaplay ( ($SE:VPLAY.B) ) is now available.

Viaplay Group has announced a new four-part documentary series titled ‘Sport vs Money with Simon Jordan’, which will explore the impact of financial influences on football. Hosted by former Premier League club owner Simon Jordan, the series will premiere on August 12, 2025, on the Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics and the Netherlands. The documentary aims to provide insights into how football has evolved into a billion-dollar industry, featuring interviews with notable figures like Arsene Wenger and Andrea Agnelli. This series underscores Viaplay’s commitment to producing premium nonfiction content that challenges conventional narratives and appeals to global audiences.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:VPLAY.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Viaplay stock, see the SE:VPLAY.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Viaplay

Viaplay Group AB is the leading entertainment provider in the Nordic region, offering a streaming service available in every Nordic country, the Netherlands, and Poland. The company also operates TV channels and radio stations across its markets, focusing on delivering locally relevant storytelling through premium live sports, films, series, and music. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 16,662,659

Current Market Cap: SEK3.41B

For an in-depth examination of VPLAY.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue