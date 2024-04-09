VHM Limited Reports Major Goschen Project Milestones

VHM Limited (AU:VHM) has released an update.

VHM Limited has announced significant developments for its Goschen Project, including the commencement of a Public Hearing for environmental approvals and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Area 2 that shows a substantial increase to 81.3 million tonnes at 3.16% Total Heavy Mineral, lifting the company’s total resource inventory by 6%. These developments signal potential growth in VHM Limited’s mineral sands project in Victoria’s Murray-Darling Basin, highlighting an enriched mineral inventory comprising rare earths, zircon, rutile, and leucoxene.

