VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc has reported the purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares at £0.768 each for treasury, following the approval at their AGM. After this acquisition, the company now holds 24,745,468 shares in treasury with 397,753,422 shares in circulation, totaling 422,498,890 shares issued.

