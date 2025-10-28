VGI Partners Updates on Securities Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. ( (AU:VG1) ) has provided an announcement.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of securities. As of October 29, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 16,437,672 ordinary fully paid securities, reflecting its strategy to manage capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers global investment opportunities and services, targeting a diverse range of market sectors to optimize returns for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 330,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on VG1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue