VGI Partners Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

An announcement from VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. ( (AU:VG1) ) is now available.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of July 1, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 14,475,364 ordinary fully paid securities, including 17,099 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, primarily targeting global equities markets.

YTD Price Performance: 0.80%

Average Trading Volume: 384,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

