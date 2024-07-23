VGI Partners Reports Progress on Stock Buy-Back

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has issued an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of 360,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 37,794,673 shares bought back to date. The latest transaction, part of an on-market buy-back initiative, was detailed in their daily notification update to the ASX under the issuer code VG1.

