VGI Partners Reports Progress in Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has announced an update to their ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 55,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 18,102,643 shares bought back to date. The buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to reduce outstanding shares on the market, and the daily notification serves as a transparency measure for investors and the market.

