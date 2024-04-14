VGI Partners’ Holder Voting Power Shifts

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd has reported a change in the voting power of their substantial holder, Regal Asian Investments Limited, with no alteration in relevant interests. This adjustment is attributed to the company’s recent share buyback program, which resulted in an increase in voting power from 20.11% to 21.11% for the same number of shares held by the substantial holder.

For further insights into AU:RG8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.