VGI Partners Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has updated the market on its ongoing share buy-back program, announcing the purchase of an additional 65,000 shares. The buy-back is part of a continuous effort to repurchase shares, with a total of 17,746,516 shares acquired before the latest transaction. This move signals the company’s confidence in its value proposition and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:VG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.