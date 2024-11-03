VGI Partners Boosts Buy-Back Activity for VG1 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing on-market buy-back of VG1 ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 380,462 shares bought back on the most recent day, adding to the cumulative total of over 54 million shares. This buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

