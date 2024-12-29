VGI Partners Announces Daily Stock Buy-Back Update

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 5,033,588 shares repurchased prior to the latest update and an additional 150,000 shares bought back on the previous day. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

