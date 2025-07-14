VG1 Reports Positive June Returns Amid Strategic Portfolio Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. ( (AU:VG1) ) has shared an announcement.

In June 2025, VG1 reported a net portfolio return of 6.1%, driven by positive contributions from technology and online gaming sectors, despite a 12.8% discount of its share price to net tangible assets. The company also exited its position in Rightmove, reflecting its valuation thesis, and conducted a share buy-back, indicating strategic adjustments in its portfolio management. These developments highlight VG1’s active management strategy and its ability to leverage market conditions to enhance returns, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) is a listed investment company providing investors with access to an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of long and short positions in global listed securities. The company employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach and is managed by Regal Partners Limited, a specialist alternative investment manager with a diverse range of investment strategies. VG1 aims to pay fully franked dividends and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ASX:VG1.

