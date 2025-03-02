VG1 Announces Updated NTA Backing and Dividend Details

An update from VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. ( (AU:VG1) ) is now available.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (VG1) announced that as of February 28, 2025, the estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share was $2.08, after accounting for all applicable fees and charges. This figure reflects the deduction of a recently announced interim dividend of 6 cents per share, which is scheduled for payment on March 24, 2025. The update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and potential returns, emphasizing VG1’s commitment to transparency and shareholder value.

More about VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd.

VG1 provides investors with access to an actively managed, concentrated portfolio, comprised of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach, leveraging the extensive experience, network, and specialist investment team of Regal Partners, the Investment Manager.

YTD Price Performance: 7.18%

Average Trading Volume: 2

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

