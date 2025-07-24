VF Corporation Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from VF ( (VFC) ).

On July 22, 2025, V.F. Corporation held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders where shareholders voted on several key issues. All twelve director nominees were elected, the compensation for VF‘s named executive officers was approved, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the 2026 fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (VFC) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VF stock, see the VFC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VFC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 51 reflects a challenging financial performance with declining revenues and high leverage. While there are some positive signals from the earnings call and corporate events, such as improvements in operating income and strategic brand growth, the valuation remains a significant concern due to negative profitability. Technical analysis shows a neutral trend, indicating no strong momentum to drive the stock upwards. Investors should weigh the risks of financial instability against the strategic initiatives being undertaken.

To see Spark’s full report on VFC stock, click here.

More about VF

Average Trading Volume: 7,963,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.23B

For a thorough assessment of VFC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue