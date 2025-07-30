VF Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Strong Q1’26 Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VF ( (VFC) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 30, 2025, VF Corporation announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on September 18, 2025. The company realigned its reportable segments in the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, affecting segment reporting but not consolidated results. VF’s Q1’26 earnings exceeded expectations, with revenue reaching $1.8 billion, flat compared to the previous year. The North Face and Timberland brands showed strong performance, while Vans faced challenges due to channel rationalization. The company reported an adjusted operating loss that was significantly better than guidance, and net debt decreased by $1.4 billion compared to the previous year.

Spark’s Take on VFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VFC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 51 reflects a challenging financial performance with declining revenues and high leverage. While there are some positive signals from the earnings call and corporate events, such as improvements in operating income and strategic brand growth, the valuation remains a significant concern due to negative profitability. Technical analysis shows a neutral trend, indicating no strong momentum to drive the stock upwards. Investors should weigh the risks of financial instability against the strategic initiatives being undertaken.

More about VF

VF Corporation operates in the apparel and footwear industry, focusing on outdoor and active lifestyle brands. Its primary products include clothing, footwear, and accessories, with well-known brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans. The company is committed to transforming its operations to achieve sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 8,027,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.88B

