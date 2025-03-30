Vesync Co., Ltd Announces Privatization Proposal and Dispatch of Scheme Document

An announcement from Vesync Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2148) ) is now available.

Vesync Co., Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is involved in a proposal for its privatization by Victory III Co., Ltd through a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act. The company has announced the dispatch of the Scheme Document, which outlines the details of the proposal, expected timetable, and recommendations from the Independent Board Committee and Financial Adviser. The Independent Financial Adviser has deemed the proposal fair and reasonable, advising shareholders to vote in favor of the resolution at the upcoming Court Meeting and EGM.

