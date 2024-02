Vestis Corporation (VSTS) has released an update.

Vestis Corporation’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per common share, set to be distributed on April 4, 2024, to shareholders who are on record by the end of the business day on March 15, 2024. This move signals the company’s commitment to providing value to its investors and demonstrates confidence in its financial stability.

