Veru Inc. Completes Promising Phase 2 Study on Enobosarm for Weight Management

Veru Inc ((VERU)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Veru Inc. recently completed a Phase 2 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2 Dose-Finding and Proof-of-Concept Study to Evaluate the Effect on Body Composition and Safety of Enobosarm in Patients Treated With Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists for Chronic Weight Management.’ The primary objective was to assess the impact of enobosarm on total lean mass in patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight management. This study is significant as it explores potential enhancements in body composition, which could benefit patients struggling with muscle loss and obesity.

The study tested the effects of enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), known for improving muscle mass and reducing fat, alongside semaglutide, a drug used for chronic weight management. The aim was to determine the optimal dose of enobosarm that could enhance body composition when used with GLP-1 receptor agonists.

This interventional study was randomized with a parallel assignment model, involving three groups: two experimental groups receiving different doses of enobosarm (3 mg and 6 mg) with semaglutide, and a placebo group. The study was triple-masked, meaning the participant, care provider, and investigator were unaware of the group assignments, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose was treatment-focused, aiming to improve patient outcomes in weight management.

The study began on February 20, 2024, and reached primary completion on September 10, 2025, with the last update submitted on the same date. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and completion of the study phases, indicating readiness for data analysis and potential publication of results.

This update could positively influence Veru Inc.’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative treatments in weight management. Successful outcomes may boost investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the pharmaceutical industry focusing on obesity and muscle loss treatments.

The study is now completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue