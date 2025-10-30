Veru Announces Public Offering to Raise $23.4 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Veru ( (VERU) ) has provided an update.

On October 30, 2025, Veru Inc. entered into an underwriting agreement with Canaccord Genuity LLC for a public offering of 8,400,000 shares of its common stock, along with Series A and B warrants, expected to raise approximately $23.4 million. The proceeds will primarily fund the development of enobosarm, focusing on the Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical study, and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about October 31, 2025, subject to customary conditions, and aims to strategically position Veru in the biopharmaceutical market by advancing its clinical pipeline.

The most recent analyst rating on (VERU) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veru stock, see the VERU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VERU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VERU is a Neutral.

Veru’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and valuation concerns. While technical analysis provides some neutral signals, the company’s ongoing financial losses and cash flow issues overshadow potential clinical advancements.

More about Veru

Veru Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 166,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $51.3M

