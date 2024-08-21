Vertu Motors Executes Share Buyback Plan

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors PLC, a prominent UK automotive retailer, has announced the purchase of 144,348 of its own ordinary shares on August 20, 2024, at prices ranging between 71.5 to 72.0 pence per share. This buyback is part of a previously announced programme aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, with the intention to cancel the repurchased shares. The move will leave the company with 334,556,759 ordinary shares with voting rights post-cancellation.

