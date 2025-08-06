Vertu Motors Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Vertu Motors ( (GB:VTU) ) is now available.

Vertu Motors announced the repurchase of 104,337 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a strategy that has returned over £40.9 million to shareholders since 2017, reducing the company’s shares in issue by 19.1%. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the total number of shares with voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VTU) stock is a Buy with a £91.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vertu Motors stock, see the GB:VTU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects solid financial performance with challenges in profitability and cash flow, offset by a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders through a buyback program. Technical indicators suggest caution, while valuation metrics provide a positive outlook.

More about Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors is the fourth largest automotive retailer in the UK, operating a network of 197 sales outlets. Established in 2006, the company aims to consolidate the UK motor retail sector through acquisitions and organic growth, focusing on operational efficiencies across its national dealership network.

Average Trading Volume: 511,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £188.4M

