Vertu Motors Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

The latest update is out from Vertu Motors ( (GB:VTU) ).

Vertu Motors announced the purchase of 99,219 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which began in 2017. This initiative has returned over £40.8 million to shareholders, reducing the company’s shares in issue by 19%. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, impacting the total number of shares with voting rights, which is significant for shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTU is a Neutral.

Vertu Motors receives a score of 67, driven by strong corporate events and a fair valuation. While its financial performance shows growth, profitability pressures are a concern. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, highlighting potential risks.

More about Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors is the fourth largest automotive retailer in the UK, operating a network of 197 sales outlets. Established in 2006, the company aims to consolidate the UK motor retail sector through acquisitions and organic growth, focusing on operational efficiencies across its national dealership network.

Average Trading Volume: 511,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £188.4M

