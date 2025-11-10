Vertiqal Studios Secures Second Government Partnership in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Wondr Gaming Corp ( (TSE:VRTS) ) has shared an update.

Vertiqal Studios’ US entity has renewed its partnership with a US government agency, marking its second such deal this year and reaching a seven-figure campaign spend in 2025. This renewal highlights Vertiqal’s expanding role as a strategic partner for institutions aiming to connect with Gen Z and young millennial audiences through culturally relevant, short-form storytelling, solidifying its position as a leader in the digital media landscape.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VRTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VRTS is a Neutral.

Wondr Gaming Corp’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by high leverage, recurring losses, and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows some positive trends, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:VRTS stock, click here.

More about Wondr Gaming Corp

Vertiqal Studios is a social-first digital publisher and video-production studio specializing in creating trend-driven content, immersive experiences, and high-quality campaigns at scale. The company leverages a direct media sales model and in-house production capabilities to connect brands with audiences through innovative storytelling across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitch.

Average Trading Volume: 223,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$17.74M

Find detailed analytics on VRTS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue