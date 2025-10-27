Vertex Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase 3 Study on Suzetrigine for Diabetic Neuropathy Pain

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((VRTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo- and Active-Controlled Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Suzetrigine in Subjects With Pain Associated With Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Suzetrigine (SUZ) for treating pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a significant concern for diabetic patients.

The study tests Suzetrigine, an experimental drug designed for oral administration, against a placebo and Pregabalin, an active comparator. The goal is to determine the effectiveness of Suzetrigine in alleviating DPN pain.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking (participant, care provider, investigator, outcomes assessor) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to establish Suzetrigine as a viable option for DPN pain management.

The study began on September 30, 2024, with primary completion expected in 2025. The latest update was submitted on October 13, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The successful development of Suzetrigine could enhance Vertex’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance and investor confidence. This study also positions Vertex against competitors in the neuropathic pain treatment market, where innovation is crucial.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

