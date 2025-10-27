Vertex Pharmaceuticals Advances in DPN Treatment with Suzetrigine Study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((VRTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Open-label Study Evaluating the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Suzetrigine in Subjects With Pain Associated With Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.’ The study aims to assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of Suzetrigine (SUZ) in treating pain associated with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN), a condition that significantly affects quality of life for many patients.

The intervention being tested is Suzetrigine, an experimental drug administered as oral tablets once daily for up to 52 weeks. This treatment is designed to alleviate pain associated with DPN, offering a potential new option for patients suffering from this chronic condition.

The study follows an open-label, single-group design with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are invited to enroll, and the study’s primary purpose is to evaluate the treatment’s safety and effectiveness over an extended period.

The study began on November 15, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 17, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and commitment to the study’s objectives.

This clinical update could positively influence Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may position Suzetrigine as a leading treatment for DPN. The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, and advancements in DPN treatment could enhance Vertex’s market position.

The study is currently ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

