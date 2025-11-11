Vertex Minerals Announces Auditor Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vertex Minerals Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission consenting to the resignation of William Buck Audit (Vic) Pty Ltd. The company proposes to appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd as its new auditor, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. This transition reflects a strategic decision by Vertex Minerals to potentially enhance its financial oversight and auditing processes, which could have implications for its operational transparency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VTX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vertex Minerals Ltd. stock, see the AU:VTX Stock Forecast page.

More about Vertex Minerals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,402,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$58.74M

