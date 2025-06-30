Verses AI Delays Annual Report Filing

VERSES AI ( (VRSSD) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Verses AI Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the company’s limited internal resources and lack of previous experience in filing reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is their first Annual Report on Form 10-K, requiring additional time to complete necessary disclosures. The company anticipates filing the report within a 15-day extension period. Financially, Verses AI expects significant changes in its financial results, with a net revenue loss projected at approximately $(476,691) for the year ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net revenue gain of $267,561 the previous year. The company also anticipates a reduced net loss per share for Class A Subordinate Voting shareholders. Verses AI is committed to ongoing compliance efforts, with the notification signed by CFO James Christodoulou.

