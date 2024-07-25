VersaBank Joins Prestigious Investor Conference

Versabank (TSE:VBNK) has released an update.

VersaBank, a pioneering fully digital Canadian bank, is set to participate in the 25th Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference in New York City. During the conference, which takes place on July 30-31, 2024, VersaBank’s management will engage in one-on-one meetings with interested parties. The bank is known for its innovative financial technology and is expanding into the US market with its recent acquisition of an OCC-licensed bank.

