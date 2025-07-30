Verrica Pharmaceuticals Implements Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( (VRCA) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Nasdaq notified Verrica Pharmaceuticals that its securities were subject to delisting due to non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The company implemented a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to increase its stock price, which began trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 25, 2025. As of July 29, 2025, the stock price was $6.24, and the company plans to request a compliance determination after ten days of maintaining the required bid price.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRCA) stock is a Buy with a $120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock, see the VRCA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRCA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRCA is a Neutral.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals faces substantial financial challenges with persistent losses and negative equity, severely impacting its overall score. Technical analysis suggests potential bearish momentum, and valuation remains poor due to negative earnings. However, recent corporate events provide some optimism with strategic partnerships and financial stability efforts, slightly enhancing the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on VRCA stock, click here.

More about Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily focused on developing and commercializing dermatological treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 47,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $62.81M

See more insights into VRCA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue