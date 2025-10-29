Verra Mobility Expands Share Repurchase Program by $150M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Verra Mobility ( (VRRM) ) has provided an announcement.

Verra Mobility Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a total revenue of $261.9 million, marking a 16% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by the expansion of the New York City Department of Transportation’s red-light program. The company also announced an increase in its share repurchase program by $150 million, bringing the total authorization to $250 million, reflecting its confidence in future performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRRM) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verra Mobility stock, see the VRRM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRRM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRRM is a Neutral.

Verra Mobility’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. However, high leverage, overvaluation, and technical indicators showing bearish trends weigh down the score.

To see Spark’s full report on VRRM stock, click here.

More about Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, offering services across three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The company focuses on automated toll and violations management, safety solutions for traffic enforcement, and integrated parking solutions, serving rental car companies, municipalities, and other large fleet owners.

Average Trading Volume: 965,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.83B

Learn more about VRRM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue