Verizon Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Performance

Verizon Communications Inc., a leading telecommunications company, provides mobility, broadband, and network services to millions of customers globally, including nearly all of the Fortune 500 companies. In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Verizon announced a robust financial performance, highlighted by significant growth in wireless service revenue and customer base expansion. The company reported a total operating revenue of $34.5 billion, marking a 5.2% increase year-over-year, and an EPS of $1.18, up from $1.09 in the same quarter last year. Verizon’s wireless service revenue reached $20.9 billion, and the company added over 300,000 net customers across its mobility and broadband segments. The company’s broadband sector also saw notable growth, with 293,000 net additions and a total of over 12.9 million broadband connections, representing a 12.2% year-over-year increase. Verizon’s consumer segment reported a 6.9% increase in revenue, driven by a rise in consumer wireless service revenue and improved customer engagement. The business segment also showed strong performance, with a 27.6% increase in operating income year-over-year. Looking ahead, Verizon remains optimistic about its financial trajectory, raising its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow as it continues to focus on expanding its wireless service revenue and enhancing customer experiences.

