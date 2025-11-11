Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Veritas In Silico Inc. ( (JP:130A) ) is now available.

Veritas In Silico Inc. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable decrease in business revenue and substantial operating losses compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position weakened, reflected by a drop in total assets and net assets, indicating challenges in maintaining its market position and profitability, which may concern stakeholders and investors.

More about Veritas In Silico Inc.

Veritas In Silico Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of technology and data analysis. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions through its advanced data processing and analytics services, aiming to enhance decision-making processes across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 56,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen3.57B

