Veritas In Silico Inc. Reports Significant Financial Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Veritas In Silico Inc. ( (JP:130A) ) has issued an update.

Veritas In Silico Inc. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a 60.1% decrease in business revenue compared to the previous year. The company also experienced substantial operating and net losses, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability and market competitiveness.

More about Veritas In Silico Inc.

Veritas In Silico Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing digital solutions and services, with a primary market focus on leveraging technology for business advancements.

Average Trading Volume: 56,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen3.57B

For a thorough assessment of 130A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue