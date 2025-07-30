Verisk Analytics Acquires AccuLynx for $2.35 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Verisk Analytics ( (VRSK) ).

On July 29, 2025, Verisk Analytics announced its agreement to acquire AccuLynx for $2.35 billion, aiming to enhance its network capabilities within the insurance claims and restoration ecosystem. This acquisition is expected to boost Verisk’s revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin, while also being accretive to adjusted EPS by the end of 2026. The merger will streamline workflows and enhance interactions in the industry, benefiting insurers, contractors, and policyholders by improving information flow and reducing costs. The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

More about Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is a leading global data analytics and technology provider to the insurance industry, offering solutions that enhance operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, and support informed decision-making on global risks. With operations in over 20 countries, Verisk is known for its advanced data analytics, software, and scientific research, contributing to global resilience for individuals, communities, and businesses.

