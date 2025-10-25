Verisign’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth and AI Optimism

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Verisign’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth and AI Optimism

Verisign’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth and AI Optimism

Verisign ((VRSN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Verisign’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health and strategic optimism. The company reported significant increases in revenue, earnings per share (EPS), and its domain name base, alongside improved renewal rates and substantial returns to shareholders. Despite facing challenges such as increased operating expenses and slower growth in the Asia Pacific region, Verisign remains optimistic, particularly about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive future growth. Overall, the positive aspects of the earnings call significantly outweighed the negatives, suggesting a favorable outlook for the company.

Increase in Domain Name Base

Verisign reported a notable increase in its domain name base, with .com and .net domains totaling 171.9 million, marking a 1.4% rise year-over-year. The company also saw 10.6 million new registrations, highlighting the continued demand for domain names and Verisign’s strong market position.

Revenue and EPS Growth

The company achieved a 7.3% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $419 million, while EPS grew by 9.7%. This growth underscores Verisign’s ability to enhance profitability and deliver value to its shareholders.

Strong Shareholder Returns

Verisign demonstrated its commitment to shareholder value by returning $287 million through dividends and share repurchases. This includes $72 million in dividends and $215 million in share repurchases, reflecting the company’s robust financial health and confidence in its future.

Improved Renewal Rates

The renewal rate for the third quarter of 2025 is expected to be 75.3%, up from 72.2% a year ago. This improvement indicates customer satisfaction and the enduring relevance of Verisign’s domain services.

Positive Cash Flow and Liquidity Position

Verisign reported strong operating cash flow of $308 million and free cash flow of $303 million. The company maintains a stable liquidity position with $618 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, ensuring financial flexibility.

AI as a Growth Driver

AI is emerging as a significant growth driver for Verisign, positively impacting domain name registrations and DNS resolution services. The company’s infrastructure now processes over 450 billion DNS transactions per day, showcasing its technological prowess.

Increased Operating Expenses

Operating expenses rose to $135 million, up from $129 million last quarter and $121 million a year ago. This increase is attributed to incentive compensation and legal costs, reflecting the company’s investment in talent and legal compliance.

Slower Growth in Asia Pacific Region

While the domain base in the Asia Pacific region grew, the pace was slower compared to the first half of 2025. This indicates regional challenges that Verisign may need to address to sustain its growth trajectory.

Forward-Looking Guidance

For the full year 2025, Verisign expects revenue to range between $1.652 billion and $1.657 billion, with operating income projected between $1.119 billion and $1.124 billion. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $25 million and $35 million, with a GAAP effective tax rate of 21% to 24%. The company also highlighted its stable financial position with $618 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

In conclusion, Verisign’s earnings call reflects a strong financial performance and strategic foresight. The company’s growth in domain name registrations, revenue, and EPS, coupled with its commitment to shareholder returns and technological advancements, positions it well for future success. Despite some regional growth challenges and increased expenses, Verisign’s optimistic outlook and strategic initiatives, particularly in AI, suggest a promising path forward.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement