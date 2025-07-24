Verisign Expands Share Repurchase Program by $913.1 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Verisign ( (VRSN) ).

On July 24, 2025, Verisign‘s Board of Directors approved an additional $913.1 million for the company’s share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $1.5 billion. The company reported a 5.9% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with net income rising to $207 million. Verisign also declared a quarterly dividend and highlighted its 28-year record of 100% availability for its .com and .net domain name resolution system. The company ended the quarter with 170.5 million domain name registrations and processed 10.4 million new registrations, reflecting its strong market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRSN) stock is a Buy with a $250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verisign stock, see the VRSN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRSN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRSN is a Outperform.

Verisign’s stock is supported by strong revenue growth and profitability, but high leverage and negative equity pose risks. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, although the stock appears overvalued with a high P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Positive earnings call insights are tempered by macroeconomic uncertainties and legal issues.

More about Verisign

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, enabling internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. The company supports the security, stability, and resiliency of the Domain Name System and the internet by providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which are crucial for global e-commerce.

Average Trading Volume: 786,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $27.17B

