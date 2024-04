Veris Limited (AU:VRS) has released an update.

Veris Limited has actively pursued its stock buy-back program, repurchasing an additional 400,000 shares on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 17,904,106. This move is part of an ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to managing its capital effectively.

