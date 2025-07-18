Veris Limited Completes Final Phase of Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Veris Limited ( (AU:VRS) ) has issued an announcement.

Veris Limited has announced the final notification of its buy-back program, involving the acquisition of 4,059,592 ordinary fully paid securities for a total consideration of AUD 200,835.06. This buy-back is part of an on-market strategy, suggesting a focus on optimizing capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 18.37%

Average Trading Volume: 240,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.03M

