Veren Inc. Finalizes Billion-Dollar Notes Offering

Veren Inc. has completed its offering of CDN$1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes, aimed at repaying existing debt and fully retiring its bank term loan. The offering included two sets of notes, with terms of five and ten years, and both were priced at par. Managed by prominent financial institutions, the notes are set to rank equally with other unsecured and unsubordinated debt of the company.

