Venus Medtech Sells Industrial Park Property to Refocus on Core Business

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H ( (HK:2500) ) has provided an announcement.

Venus Medtech has announced a major transaction involving the disposal of property related to its Qiming Healthcare Life Science Industrial Park project, selling it for RMB374,563,969. This move aligns with the company’s strategic shift to concentrate on its core heart valve business, following a previously recognized impairment loss of RMB126.0 million related to the project.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2500) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H stock, see the HK:2500 Stock Forecast page.

More about Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. is a company based in China, primarily engaged in the medical technology industry with a focus on the development and production of heart valve products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,725,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.03B

