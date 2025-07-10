Venture Minerals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Venture Minerals Limited ( (AU:CRI) ) has shared an update.

Venture Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving Nicholas Luigi Cernotta. The change includes the conversion of 733,553 share rights into ordinary shares and the expiry of the remaining balance of share rights. This adjustment results in an increase in the director’s holdings to 10,071,751 ordinary fully paid shares and maintains 30,000,000 unlisted zero exercise priced options. This move reflects the director’s election to convert share rights in lieu of non-executive director fees, highlighting a strategic approach to compensation and shareholding within the company.

More about Venture Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,760,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$40.46M

