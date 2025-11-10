Venky’s (India) Limited Releases Earnings Call Recording

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Venky’s (India) Limited ( (IN:VENKEYS) ) has provided an announcement.

Venky’s (India) Limited has announced the availability of an audio recording of its recent earnings call, which discussed the financial results for the half-year ending September 30, 2025. This announcement allows stakeholders to access detailed insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor decisions and market perceptions.

More about Venky’s (India) Limited

Venky’s (India) Limited operates in the poultry industry, focusing on the production and distribution of poultry products. The company is known for its range of products including chicken meat, processed chicken, and other related food products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 19.62B INR

