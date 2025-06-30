Venerable Ventures Partners with Selkirk First Nation to Relaunch Minto Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Venerable Ventures ( ($TSE:VLV.H) ) has shared an announcement.

Venerable Ventures Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with Selkirk First Nation to form Selkirk Copper Mines Inc., acquiring a 100% interest in the Minto copper-gold mine in Yukon. This transaction, valued at $15,045,000 in company shares, marks a significant step in reviving the idled mine, which was previously abandoned and placed into receivership. The partnership aims to resume production in two to three years, emphasizing high environmental standards and producing clean copper concentrate. This initiative is expected to bolster Venerable Ventures’ position in the North American mining sector and provide economic benefits to the Selkirk First Nation.

More about Venerable Ventures

Venerable Ventures Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The company is involved in the exploration and production of copper and gold, with a market focus on leveraging partnerships to enhance its resource base and operational capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 19,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.23M

