Venerable Ventures Announces New Leadership and Investment in Minto Mine Redevelopment

Venerable Ventures ( ($TSE:VLV.H) ) just unveiled an update.

Venerable Ventures has announced significant leadership changes and a private placement investment. Mr. M. Colin Joudrie has been appointed as the new President & CEO, and Josh Kierce, CPA, as CFO, effective August 1, 2025. The company is focusing on the redevelopment of the former Minto Mine, a critical mineral resource site for copper, gold, and silver, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation and Fiore Group. Mr. Joudrie’s appointment is accompanied by a $1.5 million private placement investment, signaling strong commitment to the project. This leadership change is expected to advance the Minto Mine’s redevelopment, leveraging Mr. Joudrie’s extensive experience in the mining sector and his history of working with First Nations and stakeholders. The initiative aims to responsibly restart production, with a focus on environmental stewardship and best operating practices.

More about Venerable Ventures

Average Trading Volume: 21,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.23M

